© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Safe and Sound, Wisconsin folk schools, state parks for dogs, life of a star

Published July 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, the new executive director of Safe and Sound explains how she’s working to empower people in Milwaukee to make the community safer. Then, we learn how Wisconsin’s folk schools are teaching new generations traditional skills. Plus, we look at the best Wisconsin state parks to bring your dog and learn about the life of a star.

Guests:

  • Bridget Whitaker, executive director of Safe and Sound
  • Kristine Hansen, contributing writer to Milwaukee Magazine
  • Danielle St. Louis, author of A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin State Parks
  • Angela Moragne, owner of That Salsa Lady
  • Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
Lake Effect