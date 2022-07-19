Tuesday on Lake Effect: Safe and Sound, Wisconsin folk schools, state parks for dogs, life of a star
Today on Lake Effect, the new executive director of Safe and Sound explains how she’s working to empower people in Milwaukee to make the community safer. Then, we learn how Wisconsin’s folk schools are teaching new generations traditional skills. Plus, we look at the best Wisconsin state parks to bring your dog and learn about the life of a star.
Guests:
- Bridget Whitaker, executive director of Safe and Sound
- Kristine Hansen, contributing writer to Milwaukee Magazine
- Danielle St. Louis, author of A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin State Parks
- Angela Moragne, owner of That Salsa Lady
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee