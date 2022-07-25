© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: disabled voter rights, Capitol Notes, 'Blue Lake,' Covid misinformation, Bubbler Talk

Published July 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how new regulations around drop boxes and absentee ballots are impacting Wisconsin voters with disabilities. Then, speak with a judge turned author about how his experience in environmental law influenced his first book. We hear from UWM researchers who found a link between COVID-19 misinformation and spikes in infection. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks at the origins of the lion statues outside the Zeidler Building in downtown Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Barbara Beckert, director of external advocacy for Disability Rights Wisconsin
  • Capitol Notes
  • Jeffrey Boldt, retired judge and author of Blue Lake
  • Rina Ghose, professor of geography and urban studies; Amir Forati, doctoral student of geography at UWM
  • Bubbler Talk
