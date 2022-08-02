Tuesday on Lake Effect: voting in the primary, 'The Steal,' memorable convention moments, segregation in Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we look at all the ways to vote in next week’s Primary Election. Then, the authors of The Steal talk about the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and those who fought to preserve democracy. We look back at memorable political convention moments that have shaped American history. Plus, learn which Milwaukee neighborhoods continue to be deeply segregated and where it’s becoming more diverse.
Guests:
- Neil Albrecht, former executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
- Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague, authors of The Steal: The attempt to overturn the 2020 election and the people who stopped it
- Kenneth Davis, author of the Don’t Know Much About History series
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette University in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education