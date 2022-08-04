© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: understanding Sikhism, improving MPS lunches, automated hiring systems, Leo zodiac

Published August 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about efforts to better educate people about Sikhism as we approach the ten year anniversary of the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek. Then, look at a local movement to improve the quality of lunches at Milwaukee Public Schools. We examine some of the pitfalls of automated hiring systems. Plus, learn about the Leo zodiac.

Guests:

  • Shauna Singh Baldwin, author and educator
  • Pardeep Singh Kaleka, executive director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwauke
  • Eliza Palacios, junior at Alexander Hamilton High School and a student organizer for Youth Empowered in the Struggle
  • Noelle Chesley, associate professor of sociology at UW-Milwaukee
  • Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
