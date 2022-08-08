Monday on Lake Effect: primary voting, Capitol Notes, mindful drinking, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we get some advice on how to vote in tomorrow’s partisan primary election. Capitol Notes explores some of the biggest races in the election, look at former President Trump’s rally in Milwaukee, and the Republican National Convention that seems likely to come to the city. Then, we learn about mindful drinking as more quality options for low and no-proof drinks continue to grow. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores a small, century-old road tucked away in Lake Park, that’s been closed off to public use.

