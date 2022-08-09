Tuesday on Lake Effect: importance of civility, 'When Claude Got Shot,' Escuela Verde Newline Cafe
Today on Lake Effect, we discuss the importance of civility and how it can be achieved through building better relationships. Then, look at a documentary that explores how three strangers in Milwaukee became connected through a weekend of gun violence. Plus, learn about Escuela Verde Newline Community Cafe, a place for young people to learn life skills.
Guests:
- Bill Keith, professor in the English department at UW-Milwaukee and co-author of Beyond Civility: The Competing Obligations of Citizenship
- Claude Motley, subject of the documentary When Claude Got Shot; Brad Lichtenstein, director and the president of 371 Productions
- Mary Helen Stefaniak, author of The World of Pondside
- Jeremy Ault, advisor and special education adviser at Esecula Verde; Loren Luna and Jasper Schmiedel, students at Escuela Verde