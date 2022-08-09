© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: importance of civility, 'When Claude Got Shot,' Escuela Verde Newline Cafe

Published August 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we discuss the importance of civility and how it can be achieved through building better relationships. Then, look at a documentary that explores how three strangers in Milwaukee became connected through a weekend of gun violence. Plus, learn about Escuela Verde Newline Community Cafe, a place for young people to learn life skills.

Guests:

  • Bill Keith, professor in the English department at UW-Milwaukee and co-author of Beyond Civility: The Competing Obligations of Citizenship
  • Claude Motley, subject of the documentary When Claude Got Shot; Brad Lichtenstein, director and the president of 371 Productions
  • Mary Helen Stefaniak, author of The World of Pondside
  • Jeremy Ault, advisor and special education adviser at Esecula Verde; Loren Luna and Jasper Schmiedel, students at Escuela Verde
