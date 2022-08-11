Thursday on Lake Effect: Monkeypox, Lake Ivanhoe historic designation, Tig Notaro, doula training program
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about monkeypox, how it’s spread, and how to stay safe from infection. We’ll tell you about the Wisconsin town of Lake Ivanhoe and why it’s being recognized as a historical marker. We’ll speak with comedian and actor Tig Notaro. Plus, we’ll tell you about an organization training doulas to support Black and brown pregnant people.
Guests:
- Dr. Marybeth Graham, professor of medicine and surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin in the division of infectious diseases
- Peter Baker, Lake Ivanhoe resident
- Tig Notaro, comedian, actor, & writer
- Dalvery Blackwell, co-founder of the African American Breastfeeding Network