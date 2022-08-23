Tuesday on Lake Effect: school shootings, easing student debt, SPACE, dog hikes
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how to talk with kids about school shootings. Then, as the student loan freeze comes to an end, we look at possible ways to reprieve student debt. We learn about the work of School Psychologists for Anti-Racism and Cultural Equity group, also known as SPACE. Plus, tell you about some places you can take your dog hiking in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Dr. Jenny Walczak, clinical director of mental and behavioral health at Children’s Wisconsin
- Karen Bauer, attorney for a consumer protection unit at the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee; Silbi Isein, graduate student and a financial aid advisor at UW-Milwaukee
- Fada Shelbourne and Brooke Soupenne, psychologists at Milwaukee Public Schools
- Danielle St. Louis, author of A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin State Parks