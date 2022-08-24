Wednesday on Lake Effect: vaccinating kids, COVID-19 economic impact, 4th Dimension Sobriety, Frederick Law Olmsted
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the low vaccination rate among kids and what it could mean for the start of the school year. Then, learn how COVID-19 affected Milwaukee’s economic growth. We look at the only sober living facility in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Plus, learn about the legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted and his impact on Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County.
- Michael Gousha, senior advisor in law and public policy at Marquette University; John Johnson, Lubar Research Fellow at the Marquette University Law School
- Jason Gonzalez, founder and CEO of 4th Dimension Sobriety
- Virginia Small, journalist and writer on environmental issues and landscapes