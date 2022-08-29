Monday on Lake Effect: post-Roe healthcare, Capitol Notes, restaurant openings & closings, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we hear how healthcare providers are navigating care post Roe and how Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban law has created confusion for doctors. Then, Capitol Notes looks at loan forgiveness, the anniversary of unrest in Kenosha, and Governor Tony Evers’ plan to cut taxes. We learn about some of the new restaurants that have opened in Milwaukee and why some old, favorites have closed. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks into how Fox Point got its name and its unique street signs.

Guests:

