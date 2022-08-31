Wednesday on Lake Effect: housing acquisition fund, digitizing library resources, Virgo constellation, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a program helping local families buy homes in Milwaukee. Then, look at how public libraries are adapting and adding new digital educational resources. We learn about the constellation Virgo, ahead of show at the planetarium. Plus, hear new local music in the latest Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Dorothy York, vice president of real estate for Acts Housing
- Abigail Phillips, assistant professor at the school of information studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Kristine Hansen, contributing writer to Milwaukee Magazine
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record