Thursday on Lake Effect: deescalating mental health crises, suicide prevention, effects of nature, Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a training program for those responding to mental health crises with de-escalation and intervention techniques. A local suicide survivor talks about their journey and their work helping others with mental health struggles. Then, we look at a new study exploring the physical and emotional effects of being in nature. Plus, for this month’s Dig In! we learn about some common plants you can use to make medicinal teas.
Guests:
- Jessica Lahner, director of the Behavioral Health Psychology Program at Carroll University
- Jeannine Rivers Colburne, author and suicide prevention consultant
- Courtney Jankowski, research coordinator with the Medical College of Wisconsin; Kelly Moore Brands, works with Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers; Amanda Tokuyama, GIS and field data coordinator with the Urban Ecology Center
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden and the Fondy Food Center