Thursday on Lake Effect: student loan forgiveness, Adopt a Cow program, Milwaukee Short Film Fest
Today on Lake Effect, we look at what President Biden's student loan forgiveness program will mean for Wisconsin borrowers. Then, we look at the Adopt A Cow program and how it’s helping Wisconsin students learn about agriculture and the dairy industry. Plus, learn about the in-person return of the Milwaukee International Short Film Festival.
Guests:
- Karen Bauer. attorney for a consumer protection unit at the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee; Silbi Isein, financial aid advisor at UW-Milwaukee
- Karen Doster, director of school programs for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
- Ross Bigley, founder and festival director of the Milwaukee International Short Film Festival