Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: student loan forgiveness, Adopt a Cow program, Milwaukee Short Film Fest

Published September 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at what President Biden's student loan forgiveness program will mean for Wisconsin borrowers. Then, we look at the Adopt A Cow program and how it’s helping Wisconsin students learn about agriculture and the dairy industry. Plus, learn about the in-person return of the Milwaukee International Short Film Festival.

Guests:

  • Karen Bauer. attorney for a consumer protection unit at the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee; Silbi Isein, financial aid advisor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Karen Doster, director of school programs for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
  • Ross Bigley, founder and festival director of the Milwaukee International Short Film Festival
