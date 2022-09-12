© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday on Lake Effect: preparing for extreme weather, Capitol Notes, 'Kaukana and King' doc, Bubbler Talk, tuj lub

Published September 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how local organizations are preparing vulnerable Milwaukeeans for extreme weather conditions. Then, learn about a documentary inspired by a student exchange program in the 1960s in Milwaukee. We learn about the Mural of Peace on Milwaukee’s south side. Plus, look at the traditional Hmong sport tuj lub.

Guests:

  • Dr. Eve Hall, CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League; Dr. Stephanie Findley, managing director of the Findley Foundation; Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee
  • Capitol Notes
  • Joanne Williams, director of the documentary The Exchange. In White America. Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later.
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Tuj lub feature
