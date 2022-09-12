Monday on Lake Effect: preparing for extreme weather, Capitol Notes, 'Kaukana and King' doc, Bubbler Talk, tuj lub
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how local organizations are preparing vulnerable Milwaukeeans for extreme weather conditions. Then, learn about a documentary inspired by a student exchange program in the 1960s in Milwaukee. We learn about the Mural of Peace on Milwaukee’s south side. Plus, look at the traditional Hmong sport tuj lub.
Guests:
- Dr. Eve Hall, CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League; Dr. Stephanie Findley, managing director of the Findley Foundation; Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee
- Capitol Notes
- Joanne Williams, director of the documentary The Exchange. In White America. Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later.
- Bubbler Talk
- Tuj lub feature