Tuesday on Lake Effect: heat wave belt, Community First, 'The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the future of heatwaves in the Milwaukee area and a new tool that can help you calculate the risks to your community. Then, chat with an organization about how they’re preserving and advancing Milwaukee-area neighborhoods. We explore the incomplete picture we have of one of the most famous figures in American history and how the new documentary, The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks hopes to change that. Plus, learn how Wisconsin became the brewing state.
Guests:
- Dr. Jeremy Porter, chief research officer at the First Street Foundation
- Rafael Garcia, executive director and founder of Community First
- Jeanne Theoharis, consulting producer for The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks
- Joe Kapler, lead curator and curator of cultural history at the Wisconsin Historical Society