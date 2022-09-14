Wednesday on Lake Effect: excessive drinking, removing lead service lines, 'Kaepernick & America,' the Calatrava

Today on Lake Effect, we explore excessive drinking in Wisconsin and its impact on our communities. Then, hear from an activist who wants to see the City of Milwaukee speed up the removal of lead service lines. We learn about the documentary Kaepernick & America. We look at the history of the Milwaukee Art Musem’s Quadracci Pavillion, known as the Calatrava. Plus, learn what it's like to be the last commercial fisherman on Washington Island.

