Thursday on Lake Effect: renaming Oriental Theatre, Mildred Fish-Harnack, 'Crying in the Bathroom,' 'Butterfly in the Sky'
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the discussion around renaming Milwaukee's historic Oriental Theatre. Then, learn about the life and death of Milwaukeean Mildred Fish-Harnack. We explore the book Crying in the Bathroom, which includes personal essays that cover mental health, abortion and Lisa Simpson. Plus, look at the documentary Butterfly in the Sky which tells the story of the TV series Reading Rainbow.
Guests:
- Ron Kuramoto, president of the Japanese American Citizen League’s Wisconsin chapter; Cara Ogburn, artistic director at Milwaukee Film
- Art Heitzer, president of the Milwaukee Turners
- Erika L Sánchez, poet and author of Crying in the Bathroom
- Bradford Thomason, co-director and editor of Butterfly in the Sky