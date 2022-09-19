Monday on Lake Effect: Jail to deportation pipeline report, local Latinx history, The Rep's production of Titanic, Jones-Hill House
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll look at a report from the ACLU on the jail to deportation pipeline in counties throughout Wisconsin. We’ll speak with historians about how they’re documenting the stories of Lantix Wisconsinites past and present. We'll hear a local family connection to the sinking of the Titanic ahead of the Milwaukee Rep's reopening of the production. Plus, we'll learn about the history of one of Milwaukee's Black historical landmarks — the Jones-Hill House.
Guests:
- Tim Muth, staff attorney at the ACLU of Wisconsin
- Tess Arenas, founder and lead of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective; Sergio Gonzalez, Assistant Professor of Latinx Studies at Marquette University; Margarita Sandoval Skare, retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher and librarian
- Melissa Vartanian, Milwaukee Rep’s managing director
- Bubbler Talk