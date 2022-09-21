Wednesday on Lake Effect: forming labor unions, free local tuition, Doors Open

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why more labor unions are forming in Wisconsin and across the country. Then, as colleges work to enroll more underrepresented students, some local universities are pledging free tuition. We look at an app-based walking tour that highlights Indigenous landmarks in Milwaukee and learn about some sites included in this year's Doors Open. Then, hear from a member of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective about the history of Cubans in Milwaukee. Plus, look at a new exhibit at Latino Arts that looks at the effects of time on memory.

