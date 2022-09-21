Wednesday on Lake Effect: forming labor unions, free local tuition, Doors Open
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why more labor unions are forming in Wisconsin and across the country. Then, as colleges work to enroll more underrepresented students, some local universities are pledging free tuition. We look at an app-based walking tour that highlights Indigenous landmarks in Milwaukee and learn about some sites included in this year's Doors Open. Then, hear from a member of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective about the history of Cubans in Milwaukee. Plus, look at a new exhibit at Latino Arts that looks at the effects of time on memory.
Guests:
- John Heywood, UW-Milwaukee distinguished professor of economics and the director of the graduate program in human resources and labor relations
- Kevin Curley, senior program director at College Possible Milwaukee
- Julia Griffith, program director of Historic Milwaukee; Brian Reindfleisch, associate professor of history at Marquette
- Raul Galvan, manager of program production at Milwaukee PBS and part of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective
- Richie Morales, Guatemalan-American painter