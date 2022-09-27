© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: construction company suicide prevention, Hispanic Collaborative, Carvd N Stone, 'Last Summer on State Street'

Published September 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn why a local construction firm created an employee-led suicide prevention program. Then, we’ll explore the terminology surrounding Hispanic and Latino communities and how identities change over time. We'll learn how a local organization is working to make Milwaukee a place where Hispanic and Latinx people can thrive. We'll meet the creator of Carvd N Stone — a positive media outlet that offers scholarships. Plus, we’ll meet the author of a new book called 'Last Summer on State Street' which explores the legacy of a public housing project being torn down on Chicago’s southside.

Guests:

  • John Huggett, president & general manager for the Milwaukee-based Boldt Company
  • Joseph Rodriguez, UW-Milwaukee professor of history & urban studies
  • Nancy Hernandez, president of the Hispanic Collaborative
  • Nyesha Stone, founder of Carvd N Stone
  • Toya Wolfe, author of 'Last Summer on State Street'
Lake Effect