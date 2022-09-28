Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Steal', treating Spanish-speaking Alzheimers patients, anti-Chinese riots, canoe discovery

Wednesday on Lake Effect, the authors of ‘The Steal,’ talk about the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and those who fought to preserve democracy. Then, we’ll learn how the United Community Center in Milwaukee is helping Spanish-speakers with memory loss. We’ll learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Plus, tell you about a 1,200 year old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin.

