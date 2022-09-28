© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Steal', treating Spanish-speaking Alzheimers patients, anti-Chinese riots, canoe discovery

Published September 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT

Wednesday on Lake Effect, the authors of ‘The Steal,’ talk about the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and those who fought to preserve democracy. Then, we’ll learn how the United Community Center in Milwaukee is helping Spanish-speakers with memory loss. We’ll learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Plus, tell you about a 1,200 year old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Mark Bowden & Matthew Teague, authors of ‘The Steal: The attempt to overturn the 2020 election and the people who stopped it’
  • Dr. Piero Antuono, neurology professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Victor Jew, senior lecturer in the Asian American studies program at UW-Madison
  • James Skibo, state archeologist; Tamara Thomsen, maritime archeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society
