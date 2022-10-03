Monday on Lake Effect: Black American suicides rising, Capitol Notes, Book of the Month, Bubbler Talk, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the rising rate of suicide among Black Americans and specifically, Black children. Capitol Notes digs into Wisconsin Republicans’ lawsuit challenging a get out the vote effort in the City of Milwaukee. Our Book of the Month series gets a recommendation to get you in the mood for scary season. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores how Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community was impacted by murderer Jeffrey Dahmer and we hear some new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

