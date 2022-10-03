Monday on Lake Effect: Black American suicides rising, Capitol Notes, Book of the Month, Bubbler Talk, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the rising rate of suicide among Black Americans and specifically, Black children. Capitol Notes digs into Wisconsin Republicans’ lawsuit challenging a get out the vote effort in the City of Milwaukee. Our Book of the Month series gets a recommendation to get you in the mood for scary season. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores how Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community was impacted by murderer Jeffrey Dahmer and we hear some new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Janelle Goodwill, assistant professor at the University of Chicago
- Capitol Notes
- Bubbler Talk
- Beth Gabriel, librarian reference assistant at the east branch of the Milwaukee Public Library
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record