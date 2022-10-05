© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Constitution in Jeopardy,' avian flu precautions, CineLatino Film Fest, cover bands

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the push to hold a constitutional convention and how it could reshape the founding document of our nation. Then, learn how hunters can help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian flu in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about the CineLatino Film Festival and explore our local cover band scene.

Guests:

  • Russ Feingold, former US Senator from Wisconsin & co-author of The Constitution in Jeopardy; Peter Prindiville, non-resident fellow at the Stanford Constitutional Law Center & co-author of The Constitution in Jeopardy
  • Lindsey Long, state wildlife veterinarian for the Wisconsin DNR
  • Rolando Rodriguez, senior advisor of Marcus Theaters
  • Brian Wooldridge, bassist and leader for Look Sharp
