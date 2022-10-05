Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Constitution in Jeopardy,' avian flu precautions, CineLatino Film Fest, cover bands
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the push to hold a constitutional convention and how it could reshape the founding document of our nation. Then, learn how hunters can help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian flu in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about the CineLatino Film Festival and explore our local cover band scene.
Guests:
- Russ Feingold, former US Senator from Wisconsin & co-author of The Constitution in Jeopardy; Peter Prindiville, non-resident fellow at the Stanford Constitutional Law Center & co-author of The Constitution in Jeopardy
- Lindsey Long, state wildlife veterinarian for the Wisconsin DNR
- Rolando Rodriguez, senior advisor of Marcus Theaters
- Brian Wooldridge, bassist and leader for Look Sharp