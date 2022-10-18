Tuesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee County referendums, LGBTQ landmark, first Black NBA GM, Wandering Wisconsin

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll look at the referendums on the ballot in Milwaukee County, explain what they mean and what an advisory referendum actually does. Then, we’ll learn about a piece of Milwaukee LGBTQ history that’s being recognized by the county. We’ll hear from a former Bucks General Manager, the first Black man to hold the position in NBA history. Plus, we’ll bring you our first Wandering Wisconsin conversation, and help you plan a fall getaway.

Guests:

