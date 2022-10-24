Monday 10/24/22: cash bail, Capitol Notes, 'The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks', Ghosts of Segregation

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about cash bail and the proposed changes to the system in Wisconsin. We have the latest in Wisconsin politics in our Capitol Notes series. We explore the incomplete picture we have of one of the most notable civil rights figures in American history — Rosa Parks through the documentary 'The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.' Plus, we tell you how the Ghosts of Segregation exhibition at the Charles Allis Art Museum is shedding light on the signs of segregation that live on in our community today.

