Tuesday 11/08/22: poll workers, voters with disabilities, Betty Award winner, 5 things to do
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two election workers about how they’ve prepared to help voters at the polls today as people cast their ballots. Then, look at the rights of voters with disabilities and how they can cast their ballot today. We speak with Cactus Club owner and operator Kelsey Kaufmann who is one of this year’s recipients of Milwaukee Magazine’s Betty Awards. We explore the journey of the Haida ancestral pole that once stood outside of the Milwaukee Public Museum. Plus, tell you about five things happening in Milwaukee this month.
Guests:
- Kathy Dolan, poll worker; Aaron Moriak, poll worker
- Barbara Beckert, Director of External Policy at Disability Rights Wisconsin
- Kelsey Kaufmann, owner and operator of Cactus Club
- Bubbler Talk
- Sam Woods, staff reporter at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service