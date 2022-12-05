Monday 12/05/22: The Landlord and the Tenant, Capitol Notes, Book of the Month, Games to Gift
Today on Lake Effect, we look at an investigation of a fatal fire and how it unveiled two, contrasting worlds for Wisconsin landlords and Wisconsin renters. Capitol Notes explores the next election on the horizon for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. Our Book of the Month segment looks at strategies for how to pick books for your 2023 reading list. Plus, our annual Games to Gift conversation looks at some of the best games this year.
Guests:
- Raquel Rutledge, investigative reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Capitol Notes
- Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs, library volunteer coordinator at the Milwaukee Public Library
- James Lowder, gaming expert