Lake Effect

Tuesday 12/6/22: Milwaukee Port Director, climate change impact on Great Lakes, State Fair Historic Marker, 5 Things To Do

Published December 6, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with Milwaukee’s outgoing Port Director who’s taking a job with the Biden Administration. Then, look at the impact of climate change on the Great Lakes, and what it’s going to cost. We learn about a new marker at State Fair Park commemorating Native American history. Plus, explore some of the many community events happening this month in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation
  • John Altenberg, executive director of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative
  • James Skibo, state archaeologist at the Wisconsin Historical Society; Bill Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Nation’s tribal historic preservation officer
  • Sam Woods, staff reporter at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
