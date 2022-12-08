Thursday 12/8/22: 'The Constitution in Jeopardy', period poverty, 'Messwood', Rooted MKE
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the push to hold a constitutional convention and how it could reshape the founding document of our nation. Then, we learn what the Milwaukee Diaper Mission is doing to address period poverty. We speak with the filmmakers of the documentary 'Messwood' that tells the story of two Milwaukee-area schools and the football family they created. Plus, tell you about Rooted MKE, a BIPOC children’s bookstore and literacy center in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Russ Feingold, former U.S. Senator from Wisconsin; Peter Prindiville, non-resident fellow at the Stanford Constitutional Law Center
- Meagan Johnson, co-founder & executive director of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission
- Brad Lichenstein & Emily Kuester, co-directors & co-producers of the documentary ‘Messwood'
- Ashley Valentine, owner of Rooted MKE