Thursday 12/22/22: holiday stress, 'Strange Lands', Schuster's Holiday Parade, holiday meals

Published December 22, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn some tools for how to recognize and cope with elevated levels of stress during the holidays. Then, we tell you about a new exhibit at the Museum of Wisconsin Art called Strange Lands which depicts the individual and shared experiences of Indigenous people. We look back on a Milwaukee holiday tradition: the Schuster’s Holiday Parade. Plus, learn how inflation and supply issues are impacting holiday meals.

Guests:

  • Marcellus Merritt, associate professor of psychology at UW-Milwaukee
  • Rafael Francisco Salas, guest curator at Museum of Wisconsin Art
  • John Gurda, local historian & author
  • Kyle Johnson Cherek, culinary historian

