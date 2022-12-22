Thursday 12/22/22: holiday stress, 'Strange Lands', Schuster's Holiday Parade, holiday meals
Today on Lake Effect, we learn some tools for how to recognize and cope with elevated levels of stress during the holidays. Then, we tell you about a new exhibit at the Museum of Wisconsin Art called Strange Lands which depicts the individual and shared experiences of Indigenous people. We look back on a Milwaukee holiday tradition: the Schuster’s Holiday Parade. Plus, learn how inflation and supply issues are impacting holiday meals.
Guests:
- Marcellus Merritt, associate professor of psychology at UW-Milwaukee
- Rafael Francisco Salas, guest curator at Museum of Wisconsin Art
- John Gurda, local historian & author
- Kyle Johnson Cherek, culinary historian