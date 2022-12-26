Monday 12/26/22 Lake Effect Best-Of: Housing
Today on Lake Effect, we look back at some of the many stories we've done this year on housing in Milwaukee. Including an effort to map out racism in real estate in the county. We learn which Milwaukee neighborhoods continue to be deeply segregated and where it’s becoming more diverse. We tell you how Milwaukee compares to other similar cities in racial equity of homeownership. Plus, learn how Community First is preserving and advancing Milwaukee-area neighborhoods.
Guests:
- Dr. Derek Handley, assistant professor of English at UW-Milwaukee; Dr. Anne Bonds, associate professor of geography at UW-Milwaukee
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette University
- Ned Littlefield, research fellow at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Rafael Garcia, executive director and founder of Community First