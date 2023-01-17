Tuesday 1/17/23: respiratory illnesses, Milwaukee estuary cleanup, frog mating study, local runner
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the surge in respiratory illnesses in Wisconsin and what people can do to stop the spread of RSV, flu, and COVID-19. We look at how the Milwaukee Riverkeepers are cleaning up the Milwaukee estuary and making it safer to swim and fish. We learn how a sound-proof arena is making it easier to study frog mating calls at UW-Milwaukee. Plus, hear from a man who ran every single street in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Mary Beth Graham, infectious disease physician at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Cheryl Nenn, waterkeeper with Milwaukee Riverkeeper
- Gerlinde Hoebel, associate professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Chris Ponteri, ran every street in Milwaukee