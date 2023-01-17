© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 1/17/23: respiratory illnesses, Milwaukee estuary cleanup, frog mating study, local runner

Published January 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the surge in respiratory illnesses in Wisconsin and what people can do to stop the spread of RSV, flu, and COVID-19. We look at how the Milwaukee Riverkeepers are cleaning up the Milwaukee estuary and making it safer to swim and fish. We learn how a sound-proof arena is making it easier to study frog mating calls at UW-Milwaukee. Plus, hear from a man who ran every single street in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Dr. Mary Beth Graham, infectious disease physician at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Cheryl Nenn, waterkeeper with Milwaukee Riverkeeper
  • Gerlinde Hoebel, associate professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Chris Ponteri, ran every street in Milwaukee
Lake Effect