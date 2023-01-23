Monday 1/23/23: medical marijuana, Capitol Notes, LGBTQ farmers, Lunar New Year
Today, on Lake Effect, we learn what medical marijuana legalization could look like in Wisconsin. Capitol Notes looks ahead to Governor Tony Evers' State of the State address. Then, we hear from two LGBTQ farmers on how they're breaking down stereotypes. We explore some traditions of the Lunar New Year. Plus, learn how to brew the perfect cup of tea.
Guests:
- Barbara Zabawa, clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s College of Health Sciences
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Bennet Goldstein, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch; Shannon & Eve Mingalone, founders and co-owners of Ramshackle Farm
- Carina Tran & Mark Nielson, owners of Hue
- Joshua Kaiser, founder of Rishi Tea