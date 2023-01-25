Wednesday 1/25/23: religion jail lawsuit, EAA 70th anniversary, Latino Arts Strings Program, comfort food
Today, we learn about a lawsuit against a Wisconsin correctional facility which lawyers claim prohibited a Muslim man from practicing his religion while detained. We learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association or EAA, founded here in Wisconsin 70 years ago. We meet the founder and director of the Latino Arts Strings Program. Plus, share where to find the best comfort food in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Vanessa del Valle, attorney at MacArthur Justice center
- John Meiser, supervising attorney at Notre Dame Religious Liberty Clinic
- Dick Knapinski, director of communications for the EAA
- Dinorah Márquez, founder & director of the Latino Arts Strings Program at the United Community Center
- Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine