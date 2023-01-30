Monday 1/30/23: TikTok ban, Capitol Notes, Latinx History Collective, school desegregation figures, Lake Ivanhoe history

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the push to ban TikTok and the privacy concerns over how the app can use the data it collects. Then, we tell you how the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective is working to preserve and uplift Latinx stories. We learn about three young Black girls who played pivotal roles in school desegregation but are often left out of history books. Plus, look at the history of Lake Ivanhoe and the push to have it recognized as a historical marker.

