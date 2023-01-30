Monday 1/30/23: TikTok ban, Capitol Notes, Latinx History Collective, school desegregation figures, Lake Ivanhoe history
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the push to ban TikTok and the privacy concerns over how the app can use the data it collects. Then, we tell you how the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective is working to preserve and uplift Latinx stories. We learn about three young Black girls who played pivotal roles in school desegregation but are often left out of history books. Plus, look at the history of Lake Ivanhoe and the push to have it recognized as a historical marker.
Guests:
- Michael Zimmer, director of the Center for Data, Ethics, and Society at Marquette University
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Tess Arenas, founder and lead of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective; Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of Latinx Studies at Marquette University
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center
- Peter Baker, Lake Ivanhoe resident