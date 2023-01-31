Tuesday 1/31/23: people over parking, mindful drinking, Dungeons & Dragons book, science of sledding
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why parking takes up so much of Milwaukee’s downtown area and what could be done to make it more pedestrian friendly. Then, we learn about mindful drinking and how new products are making it easier to master. We tell you about the history of Dungeons & Dragons, rooted right here in Wisconsin. Plus, learn about the science behind sledding.
Guests:
- Gard Pecor, senior market analyst at Co Star Group
- Mindy McCord, co-founder of Siren Shrub Company; Derek Brown, author & director of education for Spiritless
- Ben Riggs, author & Dungeons & Dragons historian
- Dr. Jax Sanders, assistant professor of physics at Marquette University