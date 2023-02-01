Wednesday 2/1/23: MAdre Wellness Collective, AP African American Studies, artist Ruth Grotenrath, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the MAdre Wellness Collective and the directory they created to help BIPOC people find care in the Milwaukee area. We hear from Milwaukee high school students who are among the first in the nation to take AP African American Studies. We learn about Ruth Grotenrath, a visual artist who worked for 50 years in the Milwaukee area. Plus, we hear some new songs by local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Maricella Nayeri, owner of MAdre Wellness Collective
- Golda Meir 12th grade students: Philip Johnson, Kiyah Harris, Kaylia Humphrey, Devin Hayden
- Annemarie Sawkins, guest curator for the Warehouse Art Museum
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record