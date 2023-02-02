Thursday 2/2/23: Black suicide survivor, first WI doctor, Milwaukee Rep accessible performance, guitar festival, 5 Things To Do
Today on Lake Effect, we look at why the number of Black children who die by suicide has been growing and hear a suicide survivor’s perspective. We learn about the first doctor in Wisconsin. We tell you about an accessible production happening at The Milwaukee Rep, and what they’ve changed to be more inclusive. We tell you about the Latino Arts Strings Programs’ tenth annual guitar festival. Plus, learn about five things happening in Milwaukee this month.
Guests:
- Amaii Collins, suicide survivor
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center
- Jenny Toutant, chief education and engagement officer at the Milwaukee Rep; Katie Cummings, founder of the Pink Umbrella Theater Company
- Dinorah Márquez, director of the Latino Arts Strings program; Gohar Vardanyan, classical guitarist
- Sam Woods, staff reporter for Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service