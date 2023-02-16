Thursday 2/16/23: dating apps, Osher Institute, James Beard Awards finalists, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the rise in dating app usage and learn about the downfalls and benefits of being on them. Then, we learn about Milwaukee’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute as it celebrates 40 years. We tell you about some of the Wisconsin restaurants nominated for this year’s James Beard Awards. Bubbler Talk looks into the history of Milwaukee's Reservoir Park. And a bonus Bubbler Talk explores the history of the Jones Hill House in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Marc Tasman, Director of Digital Arts and Culture at the UW-Milwaukee
- Sarah Grammer, director of The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute; Greg Jenks, president of advisory board
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for On Milwaukee
- Bubbler Talk