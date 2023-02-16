Thursday 2/16/23: dating apps, Osher Institute, James Beard Awards finalists, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the rise in dating app usage and learn about the downfalls and benefits of being on them. Then, we learn about Milwaukee’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute as it celebrates 40 years. We tell you about some of the Wisconsin restaurants nominated for this year’s James Beard Awards. Bubbler Talk looks into the history of Milwaukee's Reservoir Park. And a bonus Bubbler Talk explores the history of the Jones Hill House in Milwaukee.

