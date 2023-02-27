Monday 2/27/23: education spending, Capitol Notes, wolf management plan, Black History Month books
Today on Lake Effect, we look at what Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal could mean for Wisconsin students and schools. Capitol Notes looks at how the races are shaping up heading into the Spring Election. We look at the Wisconsin DNR’s proposed wolf management plan and hear two differing opinions on it. Plus, explore three books to read for Black History Month.
Guests:
- Emily Files, WUWM education reporter
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Adrian Wydeven, wildlife management expert; Adrian Treves, UW-Madison Nelson Institute professor of environmental studies
- Derek Handley, assistant professor of English at UW-Milwaukee