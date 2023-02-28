Tuesday 2/28/23: DevelUp, Black History Month travel, artist Jaime Brown, Battlebox, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the DevelUP program is working to address inequities in the commercial real estate industry. We tell you about some places in Wisconsin you could visit for Black History Month. We speak with Kenosha-based artist, Jaime Brown about her work and new artistic chapter. We tell you about Battlebox, a Black-owned gaming store in Milwaukee. Plus, hear new music from Milwaukee artists in our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Matthew Paschall, DevelUP’s program director; Don Bernards, Baker Tilly’s partner in charge of affordable housing and transactions; Anthony Kazee, principal at KG Development group
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Jaime Brown, Kenosha-based artist
- Bryant Wilcox, operator of Battlebox
- Matt Wild, co-found of Milwaukee Record