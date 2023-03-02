Thursday 3/2/23: marijuana in the Midwest, MCTS fare changes, gener8tor Art x Sherman Phoenix, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, as more Midwestern states legalize recreational marijuana, we look at how that’s impacting Wisconsin where it remains illegal. We talk about changes coming to the Milwaukee County Transit System, including fare capping. We tell you about a new program that supports traditionally underfunded artists develop their business skills. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores some of Milwaukee’s early architecture.
Guests:
- Ari Brown, senior research associate for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Bonnie Crawford, general manager of UMO mobility; Tom Winter, director for the service development department at MCTS
- Darius Smith, program director of gener8tor Art x Sherman Phoenix; Maureen Ragalie, director or gener8tor Art
- Bubbler Talk