Monday 3/6/23: Capitol Notes, book on phosphorus, 5 Things To Do, Book of the Month, Purim

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the major spending in the state Supreme Court race. We learn about phosphorus and the impact it's having on the environment. Our Book of the Month conversation honors Women’s History Month. We'll tell you about five things happening in Milwaukee in March. Plus, we learn about the Jewish holiday of Purim.
Guests:
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Dan Egan, journalist in residence at the Center for Water Policy at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences
- Sam Woods, staff reporter at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Aniyah Stubblefield, librarian in the business technology department at Milwaukee Public Library
- Cantor David Barash, Congregation Emanuel Bne Jeshurun