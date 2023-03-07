© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 3/7/23: Millennials health, therapy at Milwaukee Art Museum, Wisconsin poet laureate

Published March 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST

Millennials are now the dominant generation covered in healthcare plans. Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new study that shows a surprising trend in their health care needs. We learn about a partnership between the community organization Black Space, which offers therapy for Black and Brown people and the Milwaukee Art Museum. Plus, we meet the new Wisconsin Poet Laureate.

Guests:

  • Patty Starr, president and CEO of the Health Action Council; Craig Kurtzweil, vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Center for Advanced Analytics
  • Dr. Lia Knox, co-founder of Black Space; Dr. Kantara Souffrant, Curator of Community Dialogue at the Milwaukee Art Museum
  • Nicholas Gulig, newest state poet laureate
