Lake Effect

Thursday 3/8/23: 'Death on a Dairy Farm', Port Milwaukee director, Bubbler Talk

Published March 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an investigation that followed the death of an 8-year-old immigrant boy on a Wisconsin farm. Then, we meet the new director of Port Milwaukee, the first woman and the first person of color to hold the position. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores how a dragon ended up on the North Point Water Tower in the 1980s.

Guests:

  • Melissa Sanchez, co-author of ProPublica investigation "Death on a Dairy Farm"
  • Jackie Q. Carter is the director of Port Milwaukee
  • Bubbler Talk
Lake Effect