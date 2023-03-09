Thursday 3/8/23: 'Death on a Dairy Farm', Port Milwaukee director, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an investigation that followed the death of an 8-year-old immigrant boy on a Wisconsin farm. Then, we meet the new director of Port Milwaukee, the first woman and the first person of color to hold the position. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores how a dragon ended up on the North Point Water Tower in the 1980s.
Guests:
- Melissa Sanchez, co-author of ProPublica investigation "Death on a Dairy Farm"
- Jackie Q. Carter is the director of Port Milwaukee
- Bubbler Talk