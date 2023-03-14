Tuesday 3/14/23: Women's History Month
On a special Women's History Month Lake Effect, we speak with the creator of the Woke Wednesdays 414 Instagram account which highlights Milwaukee issues and history. We look at some of the notable women buried in Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery. Then, learn about the first Black woman cantor who was born here in Milwaukee. Plus, we learn about the life and death of Milwaukeean Mildred Fish-Harnack who formed a resistance group against the Nazi regime.
Guests:
- Christina Boyd, creator of Woke Wednesdays 414
- Anita Pietrykowski, volunteer & guide at Forest Home Cemetery
- Shahanna McKinney Baldon, educator, artist, advocate and thought leader on racial & ethnic diversity in the Jewish community
- Art Heitzer, president of the Milwaukee Turners