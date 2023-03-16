Thursday 3/16/23: trail money, Justice Fellows Policy Program, Wandering Wisconsin, Milwaukee's Irish history, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a proposal to make some big updates and improvements to Wisconsin's biking trails. We learn about the Justice Fellows Policy Program for formerly incarcerated people. We help you plan a trip to Cave of the Mounds in Wandering Wisconsin. We learn about the first Irish people to come to Milwaukee. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores a mysterious set of numbers and dates inlaid in the sidewalk outside of the Mitchell Park Domes.

