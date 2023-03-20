© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Monday 3/20/23: aftermath of suicide, Capitol Notes, politics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Student Podcast Challenge

Published March 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear one person’s experience in the aftermath of a loved one’s suicide and how she hopes sharing will help others. Capitol Notes explores what could happen after Wisconsin's Secretary of State resigned. Then, we look at the politics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how it reflects what's happening in real-world politics. Plus, we tell you about NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge and how young people in our community can take part.

Guests:

  • Deb Sherwood
  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • Lily Goren, author and editor of the book, "The Politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe"
  • Steve Drummond & Janet Woojeong Lee, NPR's Education desk
Lake Effect