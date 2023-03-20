Monday 3/20/23: aftermath of suicide, Capitol Notes, politics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Student Podcast Challenge
Today on Lake Effect, we hear one person’s experience in the aftermath of a loved one’s suicide and how she hopes sharing will help others. Capitol Notes explores what could happen after Wisconsin's Secretary of State resigned. Then, we look at the politics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how it reflects what's happening in real-world politics. Plus, we tell you about NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge and how young people in our community can take part.
Guests:
- Deb Sherwood
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Lily Goren, author and editor of the book, "The Politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe"
- Steve Drummond & Janet Woojeong Lee, NPR's Education desk