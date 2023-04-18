Tuesday 4/18/23: WI Association of Women Police, Earth Week, Spinn MKE, 'Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory' film
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to get more women police officers across Wisconsin. We hear an Indigenous person’s perspective on land and water conservation in our Earth Week series. We meet the owner of Spinn MKE, the first Black woman to own a spin studio in Milwaukee. Plus, tell you about the opening night film at the Milwaukee Film Festival.
Guests:
- Lieutenant Meaghan Cash, Vice President of the Wisconsin Association of Women Police
- Mike Wiggins, Jr., tribal chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Shakkiah Curtis, owner of Spinn MKE
- Justinsuperstar, director of “Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory”