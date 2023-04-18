© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 4/18/23: WI Association of Women Police, Earth Week, Spinn MKE, 'Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory' film

Published April 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to get more women police officers across Wisconsin. We hear an Indigenous person’s perspective on land and water conservation in our Earth Week series. We meet the owner of Spinn MKE, the first Black woman to own a spin studio in Milwaukee. Plus, tell you about the opening night film at the Milwaukee Film Festival.

Guests:

  • Lieutenant Meaghan Cash, Vice President of the Wisconsin Association of Women Police
  • Mike Wiggins, Jr., tribal chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  • Shakkiah Curtis, owner of Spinn MKE
  • Justinsuperstar, director of “Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory”
