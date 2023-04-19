Wednesday 4/19/23: Human trafficking misconceptions, Earth Week, Discourse Coffee, Cat Figurine Mewseum
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the misconceptions around human trafficking and how it can hinder prevention. In our Earth Week series, we learn about the legacy of Aldo Leopold and how his work impacts conservation efforts in Wisconsin today. We hear from the owner of Discourse Coffee about his new book of coffee recipes. Plus, we learn about Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum.
Guests:
- Dr. Sara McKinnon, associate professor at UW-Madison
- Buddy Huffaker, executive director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation
- Ryan Castelaz, founder and creative director of Discourse Coffee
- Shawn Redner, founder of Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum